Oxygenta Pharmaceutical Ltd EGM

77.69
(-0.40%)
Jan 17, 2025|03:40:00 PM

Oxygenta Pharma CORPORATE ACTIONS

PurposeAnnouncement DateMeeting Date
EGM8 Apr 20249 May 2024
Pursuant to Regulation 30 read with Part A of Schedule III of the Listing Regulations, we hereby inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at its Board Meeting held today, April 08, 2024, inter-alia, considered and approved the following: We would like to inform you that the Extra-Ordinary General Meeting (EGM) of the Company is scheduled to be held on Thursday, May 09, 2024. In this regard, we hereby submit the notice of the EGM. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 13/04/2024) EGM 09/05/2024 (As Per BSE Bulletin Dated on 15.04.2024) Pursuant to the regulation 30 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations 2015, We hare by submit the proceedings of the EGM. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 09/05/2024) We hereby submit the consolidated report of Scrutinizer We hereby submit the Voting results of the EGM held on May 09,2024. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 10/05/2024)

