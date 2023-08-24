iifl-logo-icon 1
PAE Ltd AGM

7.05
(9.30%)
Apr 8, 2022|03:26:47 PM

PAE CORPORATE ACTIONS

16/01/2024calendar-icon
15/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeAGM DateAnnouncement Date
AGM16 Sep 202324 Aug 2023
AGM 16/09/2023 The 73rd Annual General Meeting is scheduled to be held on 16th September, 2023 at 11.00 a.m through Video Conferencing(VC)/ Other Audio Visual Means(OAVM) (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 24.08.2023) Proceedings of the 73rd Annual General Meeting of the company held on Saturday 16th Sep 2023 pursuant to the Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listings Obligations & Disclosure Requirements), 2015 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 16/09/2023) This is to inform you that the 73rd AGM of the company was held on Saturday 16th Sep 2023, through VC/OAVM and business transacted mentioned in the notice dated 11th August 2023. PFA the voting results and scrutinizer report (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 18/09/2023)

