4. An Extra-Ordinary General Meeting of the Company will be held on 9th December, 2023 at 11.00 a.m. at the Registered Office of the Company at Ashar IT Park, B wing, 1st Floor, 16Z Road, Wagle Estate, Thane - 400 604; 5. M/s. DSM & Associates, Company Secretaries, were appointed to act as Scrutinizer to carry out the voting process at the Extra-Ordinary General Meeting According to Regulation 30 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015, please find enclosed herewith the proceedings of the Extra Ordinary General Meeting of the Company held on 9th December 2023 held at the Registered Office. According to Regulation 30 of the SEBI (LODR) Regulations 2013 please find enclosed the proceedings of the Extra Ordinary General Meeting held on 9th December, 2023 at 11.30 a.m. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 09.12.2023) Regarding the Extra Ordinary General Meeting held on 9th December, 2023, please find enclosed herewith the Scrutinizers Report for the Voting results of the Extra Ordinary General Meeting. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 11/12/2023) Regarding the query raised by the Exchange on the conclusion time of the meeting not mentioned in the proceedings of the Extra Ordinary General Meeting, we are hereby enclosing the revised proceedings of the General meeting held on 9th December 2023. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 28.12.2023) We refer to your mail dated 8th April, 2024 and 27th December, 2023 concerning the missing details to be furnished to the exchange. We would like to mention that the Company had already furnished the revised proceedings of the EGM on 28th December, 2023. However, there may be a glitch in the system and considering the same, we are enclosing herewith the same proceedings of the Meeting again, for your records. Kindly consider the same. Read less.. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 10.04.2024)