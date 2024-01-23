|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Meeting Date
|EGM
|19 Jan 2024
|14 Feb 2024
|Approved the valuation report given by the registered valuer and the Notice of EGM which is to be held on 14th February 2024. Submission of EGM notice (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 23.01.2024) Submission of Scrutinizer Report of EGM held on 14th February 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 15.02.2024) Submission of outcome of EGM held on 14th February 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 14/02/2024)
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.