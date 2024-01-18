In compliance with Regulation 30(2) of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we are enclosing herewith Notice of the 14th Annual General Meeting of the Company to be held on Thursday, 3rd August, 2023 at 3:30 P.M. IST, through Video Conferencing(VC)/Other Audio Visual Means(OAVM). This for your information and records. The Register of Members and Share Transfer Books of the Company shall remain closed from Friday, 28th July, 2023 to Thursday, 3rd August, 2023, (both days inclusive) for the purpose of AGM and determining the name of members eligible for dividend on equity shares, if declared, at the Meeting.