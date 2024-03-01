3. CONVENING AN EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING (EGM) FOR THE APPROVAL OF THE SHAREHOLDERS OF THE COMPANY 4. CUT-OFF DATE TO DETERMINE THE ELIGIBILITY OF THE MEMBERS FOR REMOTE E-VOTING 5. APPOINTMENT OF SCRUTINIZER With reference to the Regulation 47(1)(b) read with Schedule III of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015, please find enclosed newspaper clippings published in Desh Sewak (Punjabi) and Financial Express (English), in respect of the Notice of EGM of the Company held on 01.03.2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 01/03/2024) With reference to outcome of Board meeting dated 23.02.2024, we attach herewith the Notice of Extra Ordinary General Meeting of the Company, to be held on Saturday, 23rd March, 2024 at the registered office of the company at Master Chambers, 19, Feroze Gandhi Market, Ludhiana - 141001, at 11 A.M. as approved by the Board of Directors in their meeting held on 23rd February, 2024. Pursuant to compliance of Regulation 42 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015 and Section 91 of the Companies Act, 2013, the Register of Members and Share Transfer Books of the Company will remain closed from Wednesday, 20th March, 2024 to Saturday 23rd March, 2024, for the purpose of EGM of the Company to be held on Saturday, 23.03.2024 at 11 A.M. Intimation of EGM and Remote E-voting period INTIMATION OF BOOK CLOSURE (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 05/03/2024) As per the telephonic conversation with the BSE officials and as per advice given by the official in such conversation, we are hereby like to inform to ignore our letter to BSE dated 05.03.2024 bearing reference No. PIL/SEC/2023-24/87. All the other particulars with reference to Extra ordinary General Meeting will remain the same except dates of book closure which are to be ignored. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 07.03.2024) A corrigendum is being issued to inform the shareholders / beneficial owners of the Company regarding amendment in Item No. 1 and in point (a), (h), (k) and (r) of Explanatory Statement of the Notice of EGM dated 23.02.2024. A copy of the detailed corrigendum is enclosed herewith. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 14.03.2024) Proceedings of Extra Ordinary General meeting of Prime Industries Limited held on Saturday, 23rd March, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 23.03.2024) Disclosure of Scrutinizer report and voting results of the EGM held on Saturday, 23rd March, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 27/03/2024)