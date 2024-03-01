|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Meeting Date
|EGM
|23 Feb 2024
|23 Mar 2024
|3. CONVENING AN EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING (EGM) FOR THE APPROVAL OF THE SHAREHOLDERS OF THE COMPANY 4. CUT-OFF DATE TO DETERMINE THE ELIGIBILITY OF THE MEMBERS FOR REMOTE E-VOTING 5. APPOINTMENT OF SCRUTINIZER With reference to the Regulation 47(1)(b) read with Schedule III of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015, please find enclosed newspaper clippings published in Desh Sewak (Punjabi) and Financial Express (English), in respect of the Notice of EGM of the Company held on 01.03.2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 01/03/2024) With reference to outcome of Board meeting dated 23.02.2024, we attach herewith the Notice of Extra Ordinary General Meeting of the Company, to be held on Saturday, 23rd March, 2024 at the registered office of the company at Master Chambers, 19, Feroze Gandhi Market, Ludhiana - 141001, at 11 A.M. as approved by the Board of Directors in their meeting held on 23rd February, 2024. Pursuant to compliance of Regulation 42 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015 and Section 91 of the Companies Act, 2013, the Register of Members and Share Transfer Books of the Company will remain closed from Wednesday, 20th March, 2024 to Saturday 23rd March, 2024, for the purpose of EGM of the Company to be held on Saturday, 23.03.2024 at 11 A.M. Intimation of EGM and Remote E-voting period INTIMATION OF BOOK CLOSURE (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 05/03/2024) As per the telephonic conversation with the BSE officials and as per advice given by the official in such conversation, we are hereby like to inform to ignore our letter to BSE dated 05.03.2024 bearing reference No. PIL/SEC/2023-24/87. All the other particulars with reference to Extra ordinary General Meeting will remain the same except dates of book closure which are to be ignored. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 07.03.2024) A corrigendum is being issued to inform the shareholders / beneficial owners of the Company regarding amendment in Item No. 1 and in point (a), (h), (k) and (r) of Explanatory Statement of the Notice of EGM dated 23.02.2024. A copy of the detailed corrigendum is enclosed herewith. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 14.03.2024) Proceedings of Extra Ordinary General meeting of Prime Industries Limited held on Saturday, 23rd March, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 23.03.2024) Disclosure of Scrutinizer report and voting results of the EGM held on Saturday, 23rd March, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 27/03/2024)
|EGM
|25 Jan 2024
|28 Feb 2024
|Outcome of Board Meeting held today i.e. 25.01.2024 Notice of EGM to be held on Wednesday, 28th February, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 01/02/2024) With reference to the Regulation 47(1)(b) read with Schedule III of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015, please find attached newspaper clippings published in Desh Sewak ( Punjabi) and in Financial Express (English), in respect of the Notice of Extra-Ordinary General Meeting of the Company to be held on 28.02.2024 at the registered office of the company. You are requested to kindly take the same on records. You can find the complete Notice of extra-ordinary general meeting on the website of the company i.e. https:/www.primeindustrieslimited.com and on the website of the BSE Limited i.e. https:/www.bseindia.com. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 13/02/2024) PROCEEDINGS OF EGM DATED 28.02.2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 28/02/2024) Amendment and Alteration of Main object clause of Memorandum of Association of the Company which is approved by the members of the Company in EGM held on 28.02.2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 29/02/2024) DISCLOSURE OF SCRUTINIZER REPORT AND VOTING RESULTS OF THE EXTRA-ORDINARY GENERAL MEETING HELD ON WEDNESDAY, 28 FEBRUARY, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 01/03/2024)
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.