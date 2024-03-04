The Board of Directors inter-alia has approved: 1) Further issue of equity shares on Preferential Basis aggregating to Rs.1001.00 Lakhs; 2) Increase of Authorised Capital from Rs.1225.00 Lakhs to Rs.1500 Lakhs; 3) Convening of EGM and 4) Notice of EGM. Also Approved Additional Item of acquisition of Building, Plant and Machinery including lease hold rights of Plot No. 46, Industrial Growth Centre Sector III, Pithampur, District Dhar (MP) though a Bidding Process initiated by Bank of Baroda to recover its outstanding dues from Super Hygiene Private Limited Details of the Items approved are as per letter attached. We hereby inform that a meeting of the members of Raaj Medisafe India Ltd is scheduled to be held on Wednesday, March 27, 2024 at 4.00 PM though VC/OAVM to transact the business as mention in the Notice of the said EGM attached. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 04.03.2024) EGM 27/03/2024 (As Per BSE Bulletin Dated on 04.02.2024) EGM of the shareholders has been held on 27/03/2024 at 4.00 PM and concluded at 4.21 PM (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 27/03/2024) Scrutinizer Report in respect of the evoting (remote and During meeting) EGM of Raaj Medisafe Ltd held on March 27, 2024 is submitted herewith (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 28/03/2024) We submit herewith proceedings of the Extra-ordinary General Meeting of the members of the Company held on 27.03.2024. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 06/04/2024)