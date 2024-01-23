|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Meeting Date
|EGM
|23 Jan 2024
|14 Feb 2024
|The Notice of Extra Ordinary General Meeting (EGM) of the Company scheduled on 14th February 2024 at 11.00 AM through Video Conferencing (VC) /Other Audio Visual Means (OAVM) RAMINFO LIMITED has informed BSE about Notice of Shareholders Meeting for Extra-ordinary Meeting. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 23.01.2024) Please find the enclosed copies of newspaper publication (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 24/01/2024) Corrigendum to the Notice of Extra Ordinary General Meeting scheduled to be held on February 14, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 05/02/2024) Please find the enclosed copies of newspaper publication (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 06/02/2024) Outcome of Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM) of the Company held on Wednesday, February 14, 2023 containing the proceedings of the EGM. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 14/02/2024) Scrutinizers Report for the EGM held on 14th February 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 15.02.2024)
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.