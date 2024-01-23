The Notice of Extra Ordinary General Meeting (EGM) of the Company scheduled on 14th February 2024 at 11.00 AM through Video Conferencing (VC) /Other Audio Visual Means (OAVM) RAMINFO LIMITED has informed BSE about Notice of Shareholders Meeting for Extra-ordinary Meeting. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 23.01.2024) Please find the enclosed copies of newspaper publication (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 24/01/2024) Corrigendum to the Notice of Extra Ordinary General Meeting scheduled to be held on February 14, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 05/02/2024) Please find the enclosed copies of newspaper publication (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 06/02/2024) Outcome of Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM) of the Company held on Wednesday, February 14, 2023 containing the proceedings of the EGM. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 14/02/2024) Scrutinizers Report for the EGM held on 14th February 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 15.02.2024)