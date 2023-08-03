iifl-logo-icon 1
Refnol Resins & Chemicals Ltd Merged AGM

104
(-0.48%)
Oct 10, 2023|03:28:29 PM

CORPORATE ACTIONS

16/01/2024calendar-icon
15/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeAGM DateAnnouncement Date
AGM25 Aug 20231 Aug 2023
In terms of Circulars issued by Ministry of Corporate Affairs read with Regulation 47 of SEBI Listing Regulations, please find enclosed herewith copies of newspaper advertisements published in English newspaper The Financial Express and in vernacular newspaper in vernacular language Mumbai Lakshadeep on 1st August, 2023 intimating about 42nd Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Company to be held through Video Conferencing (VC) / Other Audio Visual Means (OAVM) on Friday, 25th August, 2023 and information on related matters as required under the MCA Circulars. Kindly note that in terms of Section 108 of the Companies Act, 2013 and Rule 20 of the Companies (Management and Administration) Rules, 2014, the Company has fixed Friday, 18th August, 2023 as the cut-off date to record the entitlement of the shareholders to cast their vote electronically at the 42nd Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Company scheduled to be held on Friday, 25th August, 2023 by electronic means under the Companies Act, 2013 and rules made thereunder. The Company shall avail remote e-voting Services of National Securities Depository Ltd. (NSDL). (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 03.08.2023)

Refnol Resins & Chemicals Ltd Merged: Related News

No Record Found

