iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Refnol Resins & Chemicals Ltd Merged Board Meeting

104
(-0.48%)
Oct 10, 2023|03:28:29 PM

CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting27 Sep 202327 Sep 2023
With reference to the Scheme of Amalgamation of Refnol Resins and Chemicals Limited (Transferor Company or Refnol or the Company) with Indokem Limited (Transferee Company or Indokem) and their respective Shareholders (The Scheme) and the captioned subject matter, we hereby inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held today inter-alia transacted the following businesses: 1. Take on record the order of the Honble National Company Law Tribunal, Mumbai Bench dated 14th July 2023 sanctioning the Scheme of Amalgamation of Refnol Resins and Chemicals Limited with Indokem Limited and their respective Shareholders under Sections 230 to 232 of Companies Act, 2013 read with Companies (Compromise, Arrangements and Amalgamations) Rules, 2016. 2. Approval of 11th October 2023 as the record date to determine the members of the Company to whom equity shares will be allotted. The Meeting of Board of Director commenced at 11.00 am and concluded at 11.25 am.

Refnol Resins & Chemicals Ltd Merged: Related News

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Refnol Resins & Chemicals Ltd Merged

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.