With reference to the Scheme of Amalgamation of Refnol Resins and Chemicals Limited (Transferor Company or Refnol or the Company) with Indokem Limited (Transferee Company or Indokem) and their respective Shareholders (The Scheme) and the captioned subject matter, we hereby inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held today inter-alia transacted the following businesses: 1. Take on record the order of the Honble National Company Law Tribunal, Mumbai Bench dated 14th July 2023 sanctioning the Scheme of Amalgamation of Refnol Resins and Chemicals Limited with Indokem Limited and their respective Shareholders under Sections 230 to 232 of Companies Act, 2013 read with Companies (Compromise, Arrangements and Amalgamations) Rules, 2016. 2. Approval of 11th October 2023 as the record date to determine the members of the Company to whom equity shares will be allotted. The Meeting of Board of Director commenced at 11.00 am and concluded at 11.25 am.