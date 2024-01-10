Intimation of Extra Ordinary General meeting of the Company to be held on Wednesday, January 10, 2024, pursuant to Reg. 30 of SEBI (LODR Regulations, 2015 Outcome of Extraordinary general Meeting held on January 10, 2024 Intimation about Proceedings of Extraordinary General Meeting held on January 10, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 10.01.2024) Submission of Scrutinizers report and voting results of EGM held on January 10,2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 11.01.2024)