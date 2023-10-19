iifl-logo-icon 1
Rishabh Digha Steel & Allied Products Ltd EGM

40.89
(4.18%)
Jan 17, 2025|03:40:00 PM

PurposeAnnouncement DateMeeting Date
EGM10 Oct 202318 Nov 2023
Outcome of Meeting of Board of Directors held on Tuesday, October 10, 2023 at 03:30 PM In Continuation with Outcome uploaded on Tuesday, October 10, 2023 wo would like to inform you that Board of Directors of the company has approved the calendar event for Extra Ordinary General Meeting of the company to be held on 18th November,2023, 09:30 AM at its Registered office which was erroneously typed as 08th November 2023. Hence we are hereby uploading the Outcome with Correction. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 19.10.2023) Notice of Extra Ordinary General Meeting schedule to be held on November 18, 2023 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 27.10.2023) Proceeding of Extra Ordinary General Meeting(EOGM) of the company (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 18/11/2023) Scrutinizers Report of voting done at Extra ordinary meeting held on 18th November, 2023. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 20/11/2023)

Rish.Digh.Steel: Related News

