|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Ex-Date
|Record Date
|Dividend Amount
|Dividend per Share
|Remark
|Dividend
|6 Nov 2023
|21 Nov 2023
|21 Nov 2023
|0.2
|2
|Interim
|Declared Interim Dividend on Equity Share Capital of the Company for the Financial Year 2023-24 at the rate of 2% per share (i.e. Re. 0.20 per share) for the total amount of Rs. 20,61,660.00 (Rs. Twenty Lakh Sixty-One Thousand Six Hundred Sixty), to the Shareholders of the Company holding shares as on Record Date i.e. 215* November, 2023, which shall be paid on/before 05 December, 2023.
