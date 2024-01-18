iifl-logo-icon 1
RMC Switchgears Ltd Dividend

914
(1.27%)
Jan 16, 2025|03:40:00 PM

PurposeAnnouncement DateEx-DateRecord DateDividend AmountDividend per ShareRemark
Dividend6 Nov 202321 Nov 202321 Nov 20230.22Interim
Declared Interim Dividend on Equity Share Capital of the Company for the Financial Year 2023-24 at the rate of 2% per share (i.e. Re. 0.20 per share) for the total amount of Rs. 20,61,660.00 (Rs. Twenty Lakh Sixty-One Thousand Six Hundred Sixty), to the Shareholders of the Company holding shares as on Record Date i.e. 215* November, 2023, which shall be paid on/before 05 December, 2023.

