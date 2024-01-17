Pursuant to Regulation 42 (Closure of Register of Members and Share Transfer Books) and Regulation 44 (cut-off date for e-voting), this is to inform you that the Register of Members and Share Transfer Books of the Company will remain closed from Tuesday, 24th September, 2024 till Monday, 30th September 2024 (both days inclusive) for taking record of the members of the Company to be held on Monday, 30th September 2024 at 11.45 a.m. We would further like to inform that the Company has fixed Monday, 23rd September 2024 as the cut-off date for the purpose of remote e-voting