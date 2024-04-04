Extra-Ordinary General Meeting of the Company shall be convened on Thursday, 25th April 2024. We are herewith submitting the Notice of the Extra-Ordinary General Meeting. EGM 25/04/2024 (As Per BSE Bulletin Dated on 04.04.2024) Please find enclosed copies of Newspaper Advertisement published in Financial Express and Mumbai Lakshadeep published on 06th April 2024 regarding notice of the Extra-Ordinary General Meeting of the Company to be held on 25th April, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 06.04.2024) This Corrigendum 1 is issued for the EGM to be held on 25th April,2024. The same needs to be read along with the notice of EGM dated 3rd April,2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 22.04.2024) EGM 25/04/2024 (As Per BSE Bulletin Dated on 22.04.2024) This Corrigendum is issued to give notice to amend and provide additional details to the EOGM notice date April 3rd, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 23/04/2024) Pursuant to Regulation 30(6) read with Part A of Schedule III of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, please find enclosed proceedings of the Extra-Ordinary General Meeting of the Company held on 25th April, 2024 at 11 a.m. at Conference Room, 18th Floor, C-wing, Mittal Tower, Nariman Point, Mumbai-400021, Maharashtra. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 25.04.2024) We are submitting herewith the details of voting results and consolidated report of the scrutinizer, M/s. Mayank Arora & Company dated 26th April 2024 on remote e-voting and voting at the EGM. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 26/04/2024) Pursuant to the approval of the Allotment Committee held on May 08, 2024 approval of the members of the Company at their Extra-Ordinary General Meeting held on April 25, 2024 and pursuant to In-principle approval granted by BSE Limited vide ref LOD/PREF/TT/FIP/220/2024-25 dated May 03, 2024, the Allotment Committee of the Company, has considered and approved the Allotment of 4,36,40,000 (Four Crore Thirty-Six Lakhs and Forty Thousand only) number of equity shares of face value of Rs. 10/- (Rupees Ten Only) each at the price of Rs. 10/- per share to Promoters and non-promoter persons/ entities (Allottees) Please refer to Annexure A for further details. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 08.05.2024)