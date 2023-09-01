Considered and approved Directors Report ,Taken on record the Secretarial Audit Report ,Finalized the date, time and venue for convening 30th Annual General Meeting of the Members of the Company i.e AGM will be held on Saturday, 30th September 2023 at 01:00 P.M. through video conferencing. Draft Notice for the 30th Annual General Meeting of the Members of the Company. Finalized the dates of Book Closure i.e, t and E- voting related matter for the purpose of forthcoming 30th Annual General Meeting of the Members of the Company.Appointed Naredi Vinod & Associates as Scrutinizer for the 30th Annual General Meeting of the Members of the Company. the resignation of Mr. Kamal Bhardwaj (DIN: 09494642) from the post of Executive Director of the company. appointment of Mr. Ravindra Singh (DIN: 10295694) as an Additional (Independent) Director of the company. Finalized the dates of Book Closure i.e, the register of Members and Share Transfer Books of the Company will remain closed from 21st September, 2023 to 29 September, 2023 (both days inclusive) and E- voting related matter for the purpose of forthcoming 30th Annual General Meeting of the Members of the Company. (As Per BSE Announcement PDF Dated on 01/09/2023) Considered and approved director report ,secretarial audit report ,30th annual general meeting held on Saturday,30 September 2023 and resignation of Mr. Kamal Bhardwaj and appointment of Mr. Ravindra Singh an additional independent director, other approvals related to and required in the normal course of business were taken on record by the board. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 05/09/2023)