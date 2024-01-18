|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Ex-Date
|Record Date
|Dividend Amount
|Dividend per Share
|Remark
|Dividend
|10 Dec 2024
|20 Dec 2024
|21 Dec 2024
|0.05
|2.5
|Interim
|In terms of Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations & Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015, it is hereby informed that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the company held today i.e. on Tuesday 10th December 2024 at 04:00 pm at the registered office of the company, to approve and declare an Interim Dividend @ Rs. 0.05/- per equity share of face value of Rs. 2/-each (i.e. 2.5% of the paid-up equity share capital of the company) for the Financial Year 2024-25. The record date for the purpose of payment of Interim Dividend is 21st December, 2024. The Board Meeting commenced at 04:00 pm and concluded at 04:45 pm .
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.