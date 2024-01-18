In terms of Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations & Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015, it is hereby informed that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the company held today i.e. on Tuesday 10th December 2024 at 04:00 pm at the registered office of the company, to approve and declare an Interim Dividend @ Rs. 0.05/- per equity share of face value of Rs. 2/-each (i.e. 2.5% of the paid-up equity share capital of the company) for the Financial Year 2024-25. The record date for the purpose of payment of Interim Dividend is 21st December, 2024. The Board Meeting commenced at 04:00 pm and concluded at 04:45 pm .