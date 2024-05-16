iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Sacheta Metals Ltd EGM

4.65
(4.97%)
Jan 17, 2025|03:50:00 PM

Sacheta Metals CORPORATE ACTIONS

19/01/2024calendar-icon
18/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeAnnouncement DateMeeting Date
EGM16 Apr 202416 May 2024
With reference to the captioned subject, we hereby inform you that the Board Meeting of the company was held today i.e., 16th April, 2024 at 04:00 p.m. at the registered office of the company. The meeting concluded at 05:15 pm. The outcome is attached herewith Extra ordinary General meeting of the company was held today at the Registered office of the company. The meeting commenced at 04:00 pm and concluded at 05:30 pm. The proceedings of the meeting is attached herewith (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 16/05/2024) Submission of Scrutinizer Report of EGM held on 16.05.2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 18/05/2024)

Sacheta Metals: Related News

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Sacheta Metals Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.