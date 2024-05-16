|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Meeting Date
|EGM
|16 Apr 2024
|16 May 2024
|With reference to the captioned subject, we hereby inform you that the Board Meeting of the company was held today i.e., 16th April, 2024 at 04:00 p.m. at the registered office of the company. The meeting concluded at 05:15 pm. The outcome is attached herewith Extra ordinary General meeting of the company was held today at the Registered office of the company. The meeting commenced at 04:00 pm and concluded at 05:30 pm. The proceedings of the meeting is attached herewith (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 16/05/2024) Submission of Scrutinizer Report of EGM held on 16.05.2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 18/05/2024)
