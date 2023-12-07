iifl-logo-icon 1
Sagar Cements Ltd EGM

218.19
(-0.57%)
Jan 17, 2025|03:31:05 PM

Sagar Cements CORPORATE ACTIONS

PurposeAnnouncement DateMeeting Date
EGM10 Nov 20237 Dec 2023
EGM 07/12/2023 Extra-Ordinary General Meeting being convened to be held on 07.12.2023 at 3.30 p.m. through VC/OAVM (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 09/11/2023) We are forwarding herewith the newspaper publication through attachment. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 10.11.2023) We are forwarding the proceedings of the Extra-ordinary General Meeting of the company held on today. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 07/12/2023) We are submitting herewith Scrutinizers Report in connection with the Extra-ordinary General Meeting held on 7th December, 2023 We are submitting herewith amendment to Articles of Association of the company. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 08/12/2023) We refer to your email dated 27th December, 2023 seeking clarification on the conclusion time of the EGM held on 07th December, 2023. In this connection we wish to inform you that above said EGM commenced at 3.30 p.m. and concluded at 4.24 p.m. on 07th December, 2023. We would request you to take the above information on record. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 28/12/2023)

