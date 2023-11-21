iifl-logo-icon 1
Sakthi Sugars Ltd EGM

29.9
(-0.17%)
Jan 17, 2025|03:29:59 PM

Sakthi Sugars CORPORATE ACTIONS

18/01/2024calendar-icon
17/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeAnnouncement DateMeeting Date
EGM20 Nov 202314 Dec 2023
Pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015, we enclose copy of the Notice of Extraordinary General Meeting to be held on Thursday, 14th December 2023 at 11.30 AM through Video conference/other Audio Video Means. SAKTHI SUGARS LIMITED has informed BSE about Notice of Shareholders Meeting for Extra-ordinary Meeting. Pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI(LODR) Regulations, 2015, we enclose copies of the newspaper publications made in Financial Express and Dinamani (Tamil) on 21st November 2023, regarding intimation of the EGM to be held through Video conference/Other Audio Video Means and confirmation of despatch of the Notice of the EGM by E-mail to those members who have registered their Email ID with the Company/Depository Participants. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 21.11.2023) Pursuant to Regulation 30(6) read with Para A of Part A of Schedule III to the SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015, we send herewith the proceedings of the EGM held on 14th December 2023 through Video Confelrencing/.Other Audio Visual Means in accordance with the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and Listing Regulations. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 14/12/2023) EGM Voting result declared by the Chairman & Manging Director of the Company and Scrutinizers Report on remote E-Voting and E-Voting at the EGM (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 15/12/2023)

