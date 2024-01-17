We wish to inform your that the 49th Annual General Meeting of the Company will be held on 25th September, 2024 through VC/OAVM. in this regard please take note of the following:- 1. the cut off date will be 17th September, 2024 2. the register of members and share transfer book will remain closed from 18th September, 2024 to 19th September, 2024 (both days inclusive)