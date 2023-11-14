iifl-logo-icon 1
Sampre Nutritions Ltd EGM

52.43
(3.01%)
Jan 17, 2025|03:40:00 PM

Sampre Nutrition CORPORATE ACTIONS

19/01/2024calendar-icon
18/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeAnnouncement DateMeeting Date
EGM15 Nov 20238 Dec 2023
EGM 08/12/2023 Board of Directors in their just concluded Board meeting has decided to issue and allot Convertible Warrants of the Company on a Preferential Basis to Promoters, KMP and Identified Investors towards raising of additional capital by the Company pursuant to Section 42, 62 of the Companies Act, 2013 and as per the SEBI (Issue of Capital and Disclosure Requirement) Regulation, 2018 [SEBI (ICDR) Regulations, 2018] subject to the approval of the members in the Extra Ordinary General Meeting and appropriate authorities. Extra Ordinary General Meeting of the Company to be convened on Friday, 8th December 2023 at 11.00 A.M., through Video Conferencing/ Other Audio Visual Means (OAVM) . The details as required for Preferential Issue under Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 read with the SEBI circular bearing reference no. CIR/ CFD/CMD/4/2015 dated 9th September, 2015 is enclosed (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 14/11/2023) Notice of Extra Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders of the Company scheduled to be held on Friday, December 08, 2023 at 11.00 AM (IST) through Video Conferencing (VC)/Other Audio-Visual means (OAVM) (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 16.11.2023) We send herewith Corrigendum of EGM Notice dated 14.11.2023. Please take the same on the record. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 30/11/2023) Based on the consolidated scrutinizer report. we hereby declare business item 01 contained in Sampre Nutritions Limited s EGM Notice dated 14th November, 2023 read with Corrigendum to EGM notice dated 29th November, 2023 have been Passed on the date of EGM i.e 08th December, 2023as per results enclosed (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 09/12/2023)

