|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Meeting Date
|EGM
|16 Jan 2024
|8 Feb 2024
|Please find enclosed the Notice of Extra-Ordinary General Meeting of the members of the Company to be held on 8th February, 2024. Please find enclosed the Newspaper Advertisement regarding the Extra-Ordinary General Meeting of the Company proposed to be held on Thursday, 8th February, 2024. Please find enclosed the presentation on Rationale of Agenda Items of Extra- Ordinary General Meeting (EGM) of Members of the Company to be held on 8th February, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 17/01/2024) Please find enclosed the proceedings of the Extra-Ordinary General Meeting of the Company held on Thursday, 8th February, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 08/02/2024)
Sanghi Industries has a clinker capacity of 6.6 MTPA, a cement capacity of 6.1 MTPA, and limestone deposits totaling one Billion tonnesRead More
