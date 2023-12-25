iifl-logo-icon 1
Sanjivani Paranteral Ltd EGM

347.5
(-2.58%)
Jan 17, 2025|03:40:00 PM

Sanjiv.Parant. CORPORATE ACTIONS

18/01/2024calendar-icon
17/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeAnnouncement DateMeeting Date
EGM26 Dec 202318 Jan 2024
Please find enclosed copies of newspaper advertisement of notice to shareholders for EGM to be held on January 18, 2023. Please refer attachment (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 25.12.2023) Please refer attached EGM notice. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 27.12.2023) Please find Outcome of EGM held on 18th January 2024 . (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 18.01.2024) Report of Scrutinzer on Remote e-voting and e-voting conducted at the Extra Ordinary General Meeting (EGM) of the Company held on Thursday, January 18, 2024. Report on Scrutinizer on Remote e-voting and e-voting conducted at the Extra Ordinary General Meeting (EGM) of the Company held on Thursday, January 18, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 19/01/2024)

