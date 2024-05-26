Board Meeting 28 May 2024 22 May 2024

SCOOTERS INDIA LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 26/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve For Approval of Audited Financial Results for the Quarter and year ended at March 31 2024 SCOOTERS INDIA LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 28/05/2024 ,inter alia, to consider and approve Approval of Audited Financial results for the quarter and year ended at March 31, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 26.05.2024) For the Quarter and Year ended at March 31, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 28.05.2024)

Board Meeting 13 Feb 2024 5 Feb 2024

SCOOTERS INDIA LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited financial results for the quarter and nine months period ended at December 31 2023 Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter and nine-month period ended at December 31, 2023 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 13/02/2024)

Board Meeting 29 Nov 2023 29 Nov 2023

Appointment of Dr. Renuka Mishra as a Director vice Mrs. Sushma Batra by Ministry of Heavy Industries with effect from November 16, 2023

Board Meeting 9 Nov 2023 1 Nov 2023

SCOOTERS INDIA LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 06/11/2023 inter alia to consider and approve the unaudited financial results for the quarter and half year ended at September 30 2023 The Board Meeting to be held on 06/11/2023 has been revised to 09/11/2023 The Board Meeting to be held on 06/11/2023 has been revised to 09/11/2023 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 05.11.2023)

Board Meeting 12 Aug 2023 5 Aug 2023