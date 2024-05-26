iifl-logo-icon 1
Scooters India Ltd Board Meeting

78.8
(9.99%)
Jun 11, 2024

Scooters India CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting28 May 202422 May 2024
SCOOTERS INDIA LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 26/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve For Approval of Audited Financial Results for the Quarter and year ended at March 31 2024 SCOOTERS INDIA LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 28/05/2024 ,inter alia, to consider and approve Approval of Audited Financial results for the quarter and year ended at March 31, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 26.05.2024) For the Quarter and Year ended at March 31, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 28.05.2024)
Board Meeting13 Feb 20245 Feb 2024
SCOOTERS INDIA LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited financial results for the quarter and nine months period ended at December 31 2023 Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter and nine-month period ended at December 31, 2023 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 13/02/2024)
Board Meeting29 Nov 202329 Nov 2023
Appointment of Dr. Renuka Mishra as a Director vice Mrs. Sushma Batra by Ministry of Heavy Industries with effect from November 16, 2023
Board Meeting9 Nov 20231 Nov 2023
SCOOTERS INDIA LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 06/11/2023 inter alia to consider and approve the unaudited financial results for the quarter and half year ended at September 30 2023 The Board Meeting to be held on 06/11/2023 has been revised to 09/11/2023 The Board Meeting to be held on 06/11/2023 has been revised to 09/11/2023 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 05.11.2023)
Board Meeting12 Aug 20235 Aug 2023
SCOOTERS INDIA LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 11/08/2023 inter alia to consider and approve Approval of Unaudited financial results for the quarter ended at June 30 2023 Change in time for Board Meeting Scheduled on August 11, 2023 SCOOTERS INDIA LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/08/2023 ,inter alia, to consider and approve The Meeting was held as per schedule on August 11, 2023 however was adjourned to be held on August 12, 2023 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 11.08.2023)

