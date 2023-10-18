iifl-logo-icon 1
Sera Investments & Finance India Ltd EGM

32.7
(1.40%)
Jan 17, 2025|03:43:00 PM

Sera Investments CORPORATE ACTIONS

19/01/2024calendar-icon
18/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeAnnouncement DateMeeting Date
EGM13 Oct 202310 Nov 2023
This is to inform you under Regulation 30 and any other regulations of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company was held on Friday, October 13, 2023 has decided the matters as mentioned in Outcome of Board Meeting attached herewith Notice of Extra-Ordinary Meeting to be held on Friday, November 10, 2023 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 18.10.2023) Corrigendum to Notice of EGM dated October 31, 2023 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 01.11.2023) Proceedings of Extra-Ordinary General Meeting held on November 10, 2023 Submission of Scrutinizers Report alongwith Voting Results of Extra-Ordinary General Meeting (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 11.11.2023) Proceedings of Extra-Ordinary General Meeting alongwith Clarification Letter (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 28/12/2023)

