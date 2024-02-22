Extra-ordinary General Meeting (EOGM) of the Members of SHAH FOODS LIMITED will be held on THURSDAY, THE 22ND Day of FEBRUARY,2024 at 12:00 noon (IST) at through video conferencing(VC)/ Other Audio Visual means (OAVM)/. proceedings of Extraordinary general meeting(EOGM) of the company held on Thursday 22nd February, 2024 E-voting Scrutinizer report (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 22/02/2024) SHIFTING OF REGISTERED OFFICE OF THE COMPANY. SUBMISSION OF SCRUTINIZERS REPORT ON REMOTE E VOTING CONDUCTED AT EGM DATED 22ND FEBRUARY 2024 REVISED SCRUTINIZER REPORT (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 23.02.2024)