Subdivision/Split of existing 1 (one) fully paid up equity share having face value of Rs. 10/- (Rupees Ten only) each into 5 (Five) fully paid up equity shares having face value of Rs. 2/- (Rupees Two only) each ShreeOswal Seeds And Chemicals Limited has informed the Exchange that Record date for the purpose of Split/Subdivision is 18-Aug-2023. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on 01/08/2023) Sub: Change in ISIN - ShreeOswal Seeds And Chemicals Limited (OSWALSEEDS) Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that the ISIN Code for the equity shares of the following company shall be changed w.e.f. August 18, 2023. Symbol OSWALSEEDS Company Name New ISIN Remarks ShreeOswal Seeds And Chemicals Limited New ISIN INE00IK01029 Remarks Sub-Division from Rs. 10/- to Rs. 2/- The new ISIN shall be effective for all trades done on and from the Ex-date date i.e., August 18, 2023. For and on behalf of National Stock Exchange of India Limited (As Per NSE circular Dated on 16.08.2023) ShreeOswal Seeds And Chemicals Limited has informed the Exchange regarding INTIMATION OF NEW ISIN In continuation to our earlier communication dated 01st Day of August, 2023 regarding sub-division of 1 (One) equity share having face value of Rs.10/- (Rupees Ten Only) each fully paid-up into 5 (Five) equity shares having face value of Rs.2/- (Rupees Two Only) each fully paid-up with effect from record date i.e. Friday August 18, 2023, we would like to inform that company has received Circular Ref No. 1055/2023 dated 16th August, 2023 from National Stock Exchange of India Limited (NSE) for the Sub-Division of equity shares will take effect under the new ISIN - INE00IK01029 with effect from 18th August, 2023. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on 17/08/2023)