iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Siti Networks Ltd Board Meeting

0.71
(0.00%)
Jan 15, 2025|03:31:07 PM

Siti Networks CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting14 Aug 20238 Aug 2023
Siti Networks Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/08/2023 inter alia to consider and approve This is to inform you that the meeting of the Board of Directors of SITI Networks Limited (the Company) will be held on Monday the 14th day of August 2023 inter-alia to consider approve and take on record the Un-Audited Financial Statements of the Company both on standalone and consolidated basis for the first quarter of the financial year 2023-24 and three months ended on June 30 2023. Further as intimated earlier the trading window for dealing in securities of the Company which has been closed from July 1 2023 in pursuance of Insider Trading Code of the Company shall remain closed until August 16 2023. This is in continuation to our intimation/disclosure dt August 8, 2023, intimating that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Monday, the 14th day of August, 2023. In this context, kindly refer our disclosure dt August 10, 2023 informing that Ms. Shilpi Asthana, suspended Director of the Company has informed that while considering the appeal filed against order dt February 22, 2023 of Ld. NCLT, Mumbai pursuant whereof the CIRP initiated against the Company, the Honble NCLAT vide its order dt August 10, 2023 has dismissed the said appeal. In view of commencement of CIRP against the Company under IBC, 2016 consequent upon passing of said order by Honble NCLAT dt August 10, 2023, the Board Meeting of the Company scheduled to be held on Monday, 14th August, 2023 is cancelled. Further action in this context will be informed to the Stock Exchanges, once the Company receives the copy of said NCLAT order dt August 10, 2023. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 14.08.2023)

Siti Networks: Related News

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Siti Networks Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.