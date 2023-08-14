Siti Networks Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/08/2023 inter alia to consider and approve This is to inform you that the meeting of the Board of Directors of SITI Networks Limited (the Company) will be held on Monday the 14th day of August 2023 inter-alia to consider approve and take on record the Un-Audited Financial Statements of the Company both on standalone and consolidated basis for the first quarter of the financial year 2023-24 and three months ended on June 30 2023. Further as intimated earlier the trading window for dealing in securities of the Company which has been closed from July 1 2023 in pursuance of Insider Trading Code of the Company shall remain closed until August 16 2023. This is in continuation to our intimation/disclosure dt August 8, 2023, intimating that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Monday, the 14th day of August, 2023. In this context, kindly refer our disclosure dt August 10, 2023 informing that Ms. Shilpi Asthana, suspended Director of the Company has informed that while considering the appeal filed against order dt February 22, 2023 of Ld. NCLT, Mumbai pursuant whereof the CIRP initiated against the Company, the Honble NCLAT vide its order dt August 10, 2023 has dismissed the said appeal. In view of commencement of CIRP against the Company under IBC, 2016 consequent upon passing of said order by Honble NCLAT dt August 10, 2023, the Board Meeting of the Company scheduled to be held on Monday, 14th August, 2023 is cancelled. Further action in this context will be informed to the Stock Exchanges, once the Company receives the copy of said NCLAT order dt August 10, 2023. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 14.08.2023)