SONAM LIMITED has informed the Exchange that the Board of Directors at its meeting held on February 14, 2024, has considered and approved subdivision of 20016000 equity shares of 10 each into 40032000 equity shares of 5 each. Sub: Change in ISIN - SONAM LIMITED (SONAMLTD) Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that the ISIN Code for the equity shares of the following company shall be changed w.e.f. May 10, 2024. Symbol SONAMLTD Company Name SONAM LIMITED New ISIN INE00LM01029 Remarks Sub-Division from Rs. 10/- to Rs. 5/- The new ISIN shall be effective for all trades done on and from the Ex-date date i.e., May 10, 2024. For and on behalf of National Stock Exchange of India Limited Kavish Surana Manager (As Per Nse Notice Dated on 08.05.2024)