Pursuant to requirement SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015 we hereby submit the News Paper Advertisement published in the Free Press Journal English Edition and Navshakti Marathi Edition newspapers on September 01, 2023 for the purpose of the Notice of the AGM along with the Annual Report 2022-23 will be sent only by electronic mode to those Members whose e-mail addresses are registered with the company/Depositories in accordance with the aforesaid MCA Circulars and SEBI Circular dated 12th May, 2020. Attached (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 07.09.2023) Outcome of 31st AGM of Spectra Industries Limited held today at 11.00 am and concluded at 11.35 a.m. through VC/OAVM Consolidated Voting Results as per Regulation 44 along with Scrutinizer Report 31st AGM 30092023 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 30/09/2023)