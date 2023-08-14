SPECTRA INDUSTRIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/08/2023 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter ended June 30 2023. Limited Review Report of the Auditors for the quarter ended June 30 2023. the Secretarial Audit report for the year ended March 31 2023. draft report of the Board of Directors on the Accounts for the year ended March 31 2023.decide the date time and place for holding the 31st Annual General Meeting and to approve the draft of the notice of the meeting.25. To consider to appoint scrutinizer to scrutinize the e-voting process. 27. To consider the appointment of Company Secretary in whole-time practice to carry out the Secretarial Audit of the Company for the financial year 2023-24 in terms of Section 204 of the Companies Act 2013. Pursuant to Regulation 30 read with Schedule III Part A of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we have to inform you that the 2nd (2023-2024) Meeting of Board of Directors of Spectra Industries Limited The Board has considered & approved the following businesses: 1. Un-audited Financial Results for the quarter ended June 30,2023. 2. Limited Review report from the Auditor for the quarter ended June 30, 2023. 3. Decided to convene the 31st Annual General Meeting of the company on Saturday, September 30, 2023. Pursuant to Regulation 33 of SEBI (LODR), 2015 enclosed Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter ended June 30, 2023 duly approved by the Board of Directors and Interim Resolution Professional, alongwith Limited Review Report (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 14.08.2023)