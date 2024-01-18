|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Ex-Date
|Record Date
|Dividend Amount
|Dividend per Share
|Remark
|Dividend
|23 May 2024
|23 Sep 2024
|-
|1
|100
|Final
|Pursuant to the Regulation 43 of the SEBI (LODR ) Regulations, 2015, the Board of Directors of company in its meeting held today i.e 23.05.2024, have recommended a final dividend @100% i.e. Rs. 1.00 per equity share of face value of Re. 1/- each for the financial year 2023-24 subject to the approval of shareholders of the company at the ensuing Annual General Meeting(AGM). Read less..
