Pursuant to the Regulation 43 of the SEBI (LODR ) Regulations, 2015, the Board of Directors of company in its meeting held today i.e 23.05.2024, have recommended a final dividend @100% i.e. Rs. 1.00 per equity share of face value of Re. 1/- each for the financial year 2023-24 subject to the approval of shareholders of the company at the ensuing Annual General Meeting(AGM). Read less..