|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Ex-Date
|Record Date
|Dividend Amount
|Dividend per Share
|Remark
|Dividend
|7 May 2024
|20 Sep 2024
|20 Sep 2024
|1
|20
|Final
|Recommendation a final dividend of @20 % i.e. 1/~ per equity share of face value of 5/- each of the Company for the Financial Year 2023-24. subject to approval of sharcholders at the ensuing Annual General Meeting. The dividend, if approved by the shareholders in the ensuing Annual General Meeting will be paid on or before 30 days from the date of Annual General Meeting. The Book Closure and Record Date for dividend purpose will be intimated in due course.
The company will issue 13.3 lakh convertible warrants to Ramesh Sawalram Saraogi at a price of ₹750 per warrant.Read More
