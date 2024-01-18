Suryaamba Spinning Mills Ltd. has informed BSE that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held on May 28, 2024, inter-alia, has recommended payment of Final Dividend of Rs. 1/- (Rupees one only) per equity share of the face value of Rs. 10/- (Rupees ten) each for the finanacial year ended on March 31, 2024, subject to the approval of hte shareholders at the ensuing 17th AGM. Read less..