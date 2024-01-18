iifl-logo-icon 1
Suryaamba Spinning Mills Ltd Dividend

179.8
(6.90%)
Jan 16, 2025|03:44:00 PM

Suryaamba Spinni CORPORATE ACTIONS

18/01/2024calendar-icon
17/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeAnnouncement DateEx-DateRecord DateDividend AmountDividend per ShareRemark
Dividend28 May 202420 Sep 202420 Sep 2024110Final
Suryaamba Spinning Mills Ltd. has informed BSE that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held on May 28, 2024, inter-alia, has recommended payment of Final Dividend of Rs. 1/- (Rupees one only) per equity share of the face value of Rs. 10/- (Rupees ten) each for the finanacial year ended on March 31, 2024, subject to the approval of hte shareholders at the ensuing 17th AGM. Read less..

