|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Ex-Date
|Record Date
|Dividend Amount
|Dividend per Share
|Remark
|Dividend
|28 May 2024
|20 Sep 2024
|20 Sep 2024
|1
|10
|Final
|Suryaamba Spinning Mills Ltd. has informed BSE that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held on May 28, 2024, inter-alia, has recommended payment of Final Dividend of Rs. 1/- (Rupees one only) per equity share of the face value of Rs. 10/- (Rupees ten) each for the finanacial year ended on March 31, 2024, subject to the approval of hte shareholders at the ensuing 17th AGM. Read less..
