|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Meeting Date
|EGM
|15 Feb 2024
|7 Mar 2024
|EGM 07/03/2024 Board Meeting Results of the Meeting held on 13.02.2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 13.02.2024) Intimation of Notice of Extra Ordinary General Meeting of Reliance Naval and Engineering Limited. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 14/02/2024) Corrigendum to the Notice of EGM submitted to the stock exchanges (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 23/02/2024) Proceedings of the EGM held on 07.03.2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 07/03/2024)
