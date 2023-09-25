iifl-logo-icon 1
Swelect Energy Systems Ltd EGM

949.35
(0.26%)
Jan 17, 2025|03:30:59 PM

Swelect Energy CORPORATE ACTIONS

19/01/2024calendar-icon
18/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeAnnouncement DateMeeting Date
EGM23 Sep 202326 Oct 2023
Notice to Unsecured Creditors of SWELECT Energy Systems Limited to approve the scheme of Amalgamation of SWELECT Solar Energy Private Limited (Transferor Company 1 ) and K J Solar Systems Private Limited (Transferor Company 2) with SWELECT Energy Systems Limited. Submission of copies of Newspaper Publication in connection with convening of unsecured creditors meeting for approving the Scheme of Amalgamation. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 25.09.2023) Proceedings of the meeting of Unsecured Creditors of the Company held today i.e. 26.10.2023 for approving the scheme of Amalgamation. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 26.10.2023) Submission of voting results for the meeting of unsecured creditors of the company conducted as per the NCLT order dated 31.08.2023. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 30.10.2023)

