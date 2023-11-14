iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Tamilnadu Jai Bharath Mills Ltd Board Meeting

4.67
(4.94%)
Oct 29, 2019|04:01:00 PM

CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting14 Nov 20238 Nov 2023
TAMILNADU JAIBHARAT MILLS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2023 inter alia to consider and approve Sir This is to inform you that a Meeting of Board of Directors of the Company to be held on 14.11.2023 at 11.30AM at TRD Complex 1st Floor Gandhi Nagar Aruppukottai to consider the inter alia the Unaudited financial results for the quarter ended 30.9.2023 and also to take the same on record. Sir We enclose herewith Un-audited financial results for the quarter ended 30.09.2023 and Limited Review Report issued by the Auditors M/s. Krishnan and Raman , Chartered Accountant the same has been approved by the Board of Directors meeting held today. Kindly updated in your record. Thanking you Yours faithfully, for Tamilnadu Jai Bharath Mills Ltd., R.Jamnuna Director (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 14/11/2023)

Tamilnadu Jai Bharath Mills Ltd: Related News

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Tamilnadu Jai Bharath Mills Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.