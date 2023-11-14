|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|14 Nov 2023
|8 Nov 2023
|TAMILNADU JAIBHARAT MILLS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2023 inter alia to consider and approve Sir This is to inform you that a Meeting of Board of Directors of the Company to be held on 14.11.2023 at 11.30AM at TRD Complex 1st Floor Gandhi Nagar Aruppukottai to consider the inter alia the Unaudited financial results for the quarter ended 30.9.2023 and also to take the same on record. Sir We enclose herewith Un-audited financial results for the quarter ended 30.09.2023 and Limited Review Report issued by the Auditors M/s. Krishnan and Raman , Chartered Accountant the same has been approved by the Board of Directors meeting held today. Kindly updated in your record. Thanking you Yours faithfully, for Tamilnadu Jai Bharath Mills Ltd., R.Jamnuna Director (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 14/11/2023)
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.