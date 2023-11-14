TAMILNADU JAIBHARAT MILLS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2023 inter alia to consider and approve Sir This is to inform you that a Meeting of Board of Directors of the Company to be held on 14.11.2023 at 11.30AM at TRD Complex 1st Floor Gandhi Nagar Aruppukottai to consider the inter alia the Unaudited financial results for the quarter ended 30.9.2023 and also to take the same on record. Sir We enclose herewith Un-audited financial results for the quarter ended 30.09.2023 and Limited Review Report issued by the Auditors M/s. Krishnan and Raman , Chartered Accountant the same has been approved by the Board of Directors meeting held today. Kindly updated in your record. Thanking you Yours faithfully, for Tamilnadu Jai Bharath Mills Ltd., R.Jamnuna Director (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 14/11/2023)