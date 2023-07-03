The 39th Annual General Meeting of the Members will be held on Wednesday 09 August 2023 at 11:00 a.m IST at Hotel Sheraton Grand Pune RBM Road Pune - 411 001. Further the Register of Members and Share Transfer Books of the Company shall remain closed from Saturday 15 July 2023 to Wednesday 09 August 2023 (both days inclusive) for the purpose of Annual General Meeting and payment of dividend if declared at the forthcoming Annual General Meeting of the Company. You are requested to kindly take the above on record. Rs.2.0000 per share(20%)Final Dividend & A.G.M (As Per BSE Bulletin dated on 03.07.2023)