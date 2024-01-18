Enclosed herewith Outcome of Board Meeting held on today i.e. Friday, March 15, 2024. Kindly take on record the same. 1.Declared an Interim Dividend of Rs. 0.10/- per equity share of Rs. 5/- fully paid- up for the Financial Year 2023-24. 2. Fixed Friday, March 29, 2024 as the Record Date for the aforesaid Interim Dividend. The aforesaid Interim Dividend shall be paid to the eligible shareholders on or before April 13,2024.