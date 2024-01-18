|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Ex-Date
|Record Date
|Dividend Amount
|Dividend per Share
|Remark
|Dividend
|15 Mar 2024
|28 Mar 2024
|29 Mar 2024
|0.1
|2
|Interim
|Enclosed herewith Outcome of Board Meeting held on today i.e. Friday, March 15, 2024. Kindly take on record the same. 1.Declared an Interim Dividend of Rs. 0.10/- per equity share of Rs. 5/- fully paid- up for the Financial Year 2023-24. 2. Fixed Friday, March 29, 2024 as the Record Date for the aforesaid Interim Dividend. The aforesaid Interim Dividend shall be paid to the eligible shareholders on or before April 13,2024.
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.