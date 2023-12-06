Outcome of Board meeting dated 06/12/2023 1. Amendments to the Main Object clause of the Companys Memorandum of Association to incorporate Real Estate and related activities as an additional object subject to the approval of the shareholders in the ensuing General Meeting. Further details of said amendments in MOA as required under Regulation 30 read with Part A of the Schedule III of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements), 2015 is enclosed herewith as Annexure A 2. M/s. Jain Anil and Associates, Chartered AccountantsStatutory Auditor of the Company have resigned w.e.f. December 6, 2023. This is to inform you that term of M/s. Jain Anil and Associates expired on March 31 2023 and as per Section 139(10) of CompaniesAct, 2013 if Company has not appointed or re-appointed Auditor at the Annual General Meeting the existing auditor shall continue to be the auditor of the Company. However, this is subject to the auditor being eligible and complying with other provisions of the Act. Further we are attaching herewith the resignation letter along with the details as per the circular issued by the SEBI bearing number CIR/CFD/CMD1/114/2019, dated October 18, 2019.Annexure B 3. Appointed M/s MASD & Co. LLP, Chartered Accountants as the Statutory Auditor of the Company w.e.f. December 6, 2023. Pursuant to Regulation 30 of (SEBIListingRegulations, 2015), we wish to inform that the Board of Directors in their meeting held on December 6,2023, on the recommendations of the Audit Committee, have considered and approved the appointment of M/s MASD & Co. LLP, CharteredAccountants having FRN 146249W as Statutory Auditors of the Company with effect from December 6, 2023, subject to the approval of the shareholders in the ensuing Extra Ordinary General Meeting. Further, on recommendations of the Audit Committee, the Board of Directors haveproposed appointment of M/s MASD & Co. LLP, Chartered Accountants having FRN 146249W as Statutory Auditors of the Company for one year i.e financial year 2023-2024, subject to the approval of shareholders in the ensuing Extra Ordinary General Meeting. Details with respect to the change in Auditors of the Company as required underRegulation 30 Read with Schedule III of the Listing Regulations, SEBI CircularCIR/CFD/CMD/4/2015 dated September 09, 2015 is enclosed herewith. As per Annexure C 4. Draft notice of Extra Ordinary General Meeting of the Members of the Company to be held on January 5, 2024 at 11.00 A.M at the registered office of the Company 5. The Board of Directors has fixed Friday, December 29, 2023 as the cut-off date for determining the members who would be eligible to participate in the e-voting. 6. Approved the commencement e-voting period from Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 09:00 and ends on Thursday January 4, 2024 at 05:00 P.M. 7. Appointed M/s. Jain Anil and Associates,Practicing Chartered Accountants as the Scrutinizer for Evoting at the Extra Ordinary General Meeting. The meeting commenced at the 5.30 P.M and ended at 7.30 P.M To fix EGM January 5 2024 Triveni- EGM Notice (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 12/12/2023) Proceeding of EGM of Triveni Enterprises Limited held on 05/01/2024 , Pursuant to Regulation 30 of LODR 2015 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 05.01.2024) Voting result with scrutinizer report for EGM (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 06/01/2024)