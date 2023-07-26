iifl-logo-icon 1
V R Films & Studios Ltd Bonus

24.86
(4.98%)
Jan 17, 2025|03:40:00 PM

V R Films & Stud CORPORATE ACTIONS

20/01/2024calendar-icon
19/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeAnnouncement DateBonus DateRecord DateBonus Ratio
Bonus19 Jul 202326 Jul 202326 Jul 20237:1
7:1 Bonus Issues of Equity Shares Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that, V R FILMS & STUDIOS LIMITED has fixed Record Date for the purpose of Bonus Issue. The transactions in the Equity Shares of the Company would be on an Ex-Bonus basis with effect from the under mentioned date :- DEMATERIALISED SECURITIES - ROLLING SETTLEMENT SEGMENT COMPANY NAME & CODE V R FILMS & STUDIOS LIMITED (542654) RECORD DATE 26.07.2023 PURPOSE Issue of 7 (Seven) Bonus Equity Shares of Rs.10/- each for every 1 (One) existing Equity Share of Rs.10/- each held. Ex-Bonus basis from Date & Sett. No. 26/07/2023 DR-579/2023-2024 Trading Members are requested to note the Change in the Market Lot of V R FILMS & STUDIOS LIMITED (542654) pursuant to the Bonus Issue of Equity shares as given below, which will be effective from Wednesday, July 26, 2023: - Scrip Code 542654 Scrip Name V R FILMS & STUDIOS LIMITED Current Market Lot 250 Revised Market Lot 2000 (As Per BSE Notice Dated on 20.07.2023)

