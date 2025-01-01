|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Meeting Date
|EGM
|2 Jan 2024
|30 Jan 2024
|Newspaper advertisement titled Notice & Information relating to 15th Extraordinary General Meeting of VA Tech Wabag Limited This is to inform that 15th EGM of VA Tech Wabag Limited is scheduled to be held on Tuesday, January 30, 2024 at 11.00 A.M IST through VC/OAVM VA TECH WABAG LIMITED has informed BSE about Notice of Shareholders Meeting for Extra-ordinary Meeting. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 04/01/2024) Newspaper advertisement titled Notice of 15th Extraordinary General Meeting and E-Voting Information (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 05/01/2024) Proceedings of the 15th Extraordinary General Meeting of the Company (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 30/01/2024)
The work will be completed within 12 months.Read More
The company has won its second order in the last week. On October 10, it stated that it had received repeat orders from Reliance Industries.Read More
WABAG's excellent track-record with RIL for almost 3 decades and a technically superior & competitive bid ensured this repeat order win.Read More
For more than four decades, Wabag has built and operated water and waste-water treatment plants in Saudi Arabia.Read More
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.