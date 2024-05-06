|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Meeting Date
|EGM
|12 Apr 2024
|6 May 2024
|Extraordinary General Meeting of the members of the Company will be held on May 6, 2024, at 10.30 A.M. at A 18 & 19, APIE, IDA, Balanagar, Hyderabad - 500 037 to transact the business as set out in the attached notice of EGM The 1st EGM of the FY 2024-25 of the Company was held on 06.05.2024and the summary of the proceedings at the EGM is enclosed The voting results of the EGM held on 06.05.2024 along with the scrutinizers report are enclosed. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 06.05.2024)
