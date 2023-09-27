The company has received order from NCLT for the scheme of Demerger directing the company to convene a meeting of Shareholders, Secured creditors and Unsecured creditors on 30th October, 2023. In terms of Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) regulation 2015 we wish to inform you that in pursuance of the order passed by honorable National Company Law Tribunal , Ahmedabad bench on 11th sep, 2023 the company has convened the meeting of shareholders to be held on 30th October, 2023 at 10.00 AM through VC/OVAM. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 27/09/2023) With respect to proposed scheme of Arrangement for Demerger of Aromatic Chemical business of Vikram Thermo (India) Ltd (Demerged Company) into Vikram Aroma Ltd. (Resulting company) and their respective shareholders, please find enclosed copies of the newspaper advertisement published today, i.e. 28-09-2023 in the Indian Express, Ahmedabad edition (in English) and Financial Express, Ahmedabad edition (in Gujarati) regarding NCLT convened meeting of Equity shareholders, secured creditors and unsecured creditors of demerged company scheduled to held on 30-10-2023, at 10:00 am (IST), 02:00 pm and 4:00 pm (IST) respectively through Video Conferencing (VC) / Other Audio Visual Means (OAVM). (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 28.09.2023) The secured creditors of the company are requested to take note of the inclusion with respect to details of assets and liabilities of demerged company and resulting company (pre and post demerger) to the notice and respective explanatory statement pursuant to section 102 of the companies Act, 2013. The said corrigendum notice sent to secured creditors through email on 26th october,2023. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 26.10.2023) The unsecured creditors of the company are requested to take note of the inclusion with respect to impact of the scheme on revenue generating capacity of demerged company to the Notice and respective explanatory statement pursuant to section 102 of the companies Act, 2013. The said corrigendum notice sent to unsecured creditors through e-mail on 27th October 2023 The secured creditors of the company are requested to take note of the inclusion with respect to impact of the scheme on revenue generating capacity of demerged company to the notice and respective explanatory statement pursuant to section 102 of the companies Act 2013, The said corrigendum notice sent to secured creditors through e-mail on 27 oct 2023 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 27/10/2023) Pursuant to the order dated September 11, 2023 passed by the NCLT Ahmedabad Bench (order) the separate meetings of the secured creditors of the company were held on monday october 30, 2023 at 2:00 pm IST through video conference / other audio-visual means for approving the scheme of arrangement for demerger of aromatic chemical business of Vikram thermo India Limited (demerged company) into vikram aroma limited (resulting company) and their respective shareholders (scheme). Pursuant to the order dated september 11, 2023 passed by the NCLT, Ahmedabad Bench (Order), the separate meetings of Unsecured creditors of the company were held on monday, october 30, 2023 at 4:00 pm IST through Video Conference / Other Audio-visual means of approving the scheme of arrangement of demerger of aromatic chemical business of Vikram Thermo (India) Limited (Demerged Company) into Vikram Aroma Limited (Resulting Company) and their respective shareholders (scheme). (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 30/10/2023) Compliance of Regulation 44 (3) of SEBI (LODR) Regulations 2015, and disclosure of Scrutinizers Report on remote e-voting and voting during NCLT Convened meeting of the Shareholders of Vikram Thermo (India) Limited Compliance of Regulation 44 (3) of SEBI (LODR) Regulations 2015, and disclosure of Scrutinizers report on remote e-voting and voting during NCLT convened meeting of the Unsecured creditors of Vikram Thermo (India) Ltd. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 31/10/2023)