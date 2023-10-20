Meeting of Board of Directors were held today on 20.10.2023 1. Alteration of Association of the Company 2. Further issue of Warrant Convertible into Equity Shares on Preferential Basis (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 23.10.2023) Newspaper Publication Pursuant to Regulation 47 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosures Requirements) Regulations, 2015 regarding electronic dispatch of: 1. Notice of Extra-Ordinary General Meeting Scheduled to be Convened on Wednesday, 15th November, 2023 at 11:00 AM through Video Conferencing or other audio visual means. 2. Remote E-Voting information and information about cut-off date for the ensuing EGM of the Company. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 26.10.2023) Outcome of Proceedings of EGM held on 15th of November, 2023 at 11:00 am through Video Conferencing or other Audio Visual Means. Alteration in Article of Association of the Company Scrutinizer Repot on the Voting of Members in the Extra-Ordinary General Meeting of the Company held on 15th of November, 2023 at 11:00 AM through Video Conferencing and other Audio Visual Means. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 16.11.2023)