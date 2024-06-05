iifl-logo-icon 1
Virya Resources Ltd EGM

Dec 10, 2024|12:00:00 AM

18/01/2024calendar-icon
17/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeAnnouncement DateMeeting Date
EGM9 May 20245 Jun 2024
The Meeting of Board of Directors of the Company held on Thursday, the 9th May, 2024, the Board inter-alia considered and approved the following business: 1. Extra Ordinary General Meeting (EGM) of the Company will be held on Wednesday 5th June, 2024 at 2.00 P.M. for regularization of Additional Director Mr. Natarajan Venkata Subramanian (DIN 10525710) as Director of the Company. EGM Notice has been approved. With reference to our Notice of Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM) dated 9th May, 2024, which had been forwarded to shareholders for, inter-alia, seeking their approval for passing the resolution, brief description of which are given below: 1. Appointment of Mr. Natarajan Venkata Subramanian (Din 10525710), as the Director of the Company, Regularization of Additional Director, Mr. Natarajan Venkata Subramanian (Din - 10525710) as Director of the company. The said EGM was accordingly held today and above resolution were duly deliberated. The voting results on the above resolution will be furnished to your esteemed Exchange under Regulation 44(3) of the above said Regulations in the prescribed format separately within the stipulated time. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 05.06.2024)

