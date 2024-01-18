Intimation of record date under regulation 42 of the SEBI LODR Regulation, 2015. The Declaration of 1st interim Dividend @ Re. 1/-(Rupee one only) per equity share (subject to deduction of TDS) on the face value of the paid-up equity shares of Rs.10/- each for the Financial Year 2023-2024 by the Board of Directors of the Company, it is being hereby informed that the Board has fixed Friday, March 29, 2024 as the Record date towards the entitlement of payment of 1st interim dividend for the FY 2023-24 Revised outcome Board fixes Friday, April 05, 2024 as the Record Date for the purpose of Dividend.