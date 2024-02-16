iifl-logo-icon 1
VMS Industries Ltd EGM

38.98
(4.98%)
Jan 17, 2025|03:50:00 PM

VMS Industries CORPORATE ACTIONS

19/01/2024calendar-icon
18/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeAnnouncement DateMeeting Date
EGM16 Feb 202413 Mar 2024
EGM 13/03/2024 Intimation of Book Closuer for Share Transfer for Extra Ordinary General Meeting to be held on 13th March, 2024 Intimation of Book Clouser Date for EGM to be held on 13th March 2024 at 3 PM Via Video Conference Mode at Registered office of Company (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 16/02/2024) Proceeding of EGM held on 13th March 2024 for Transaction of Special Business 1. Increase in Authorized Capital 2. Alteration of Article of Association 3. Appointment of Independent Director Mr. Murari Agarwal DIN: 10433524 Scrutinizer Mr. Jatin Kapadia Company Secretary in Practices Issue Scrutinizer Report for Extra Ordinary Meeting evoting Conducted by Company from 10.03.2024 to 12.03.2024 for EGM (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 13/03/2024) Revised Proceeding of EGM held 13 March 2024 at 3 PM and Concluded at 3: 15 pm 1. Increase in Authorised Captial up Rs.26 Crores 2. Alteration of Article of Association for Capital Clause V 3. Appointment of Murari Agarwal Independent Director DIN:010433524. Read less.. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 18.03.2024)

