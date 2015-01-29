iifl-logo-icon 1
VTM Ltd EGM

23.55
(2.61%)
Jan 29, 2015

PurposeAnnouncement DateMeeting Date
EGM31 Oct 202327 Nov 2023
Shareholder Meeting: Extraordinary General Meeting of VTM Limited to be held on 27/11/023 at 12.00 noon at the registred office of the company at Sulakarai, Virudhunagar, Tamil Nadu. The Outcome of the Extra-Ordinary General Meeting of the Shareholders of the Company held on 27.11.2023 at 12.00 noon at the Registered Office of the Company at Sulakarai, Virudhunagar, TN. Final Outcome of the EGM held at the Registered office of the company at Sulakarai, Virudhunagar, TN on 27.11.2023 at 12.00 noon. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 27/11/2023) The Proceedings of the EGM held on 27/11/2023 at 12.00 noon at the Registered office of the Company situated at Sulakarai, Virudhunagar, Tamil Nadu. The Scrutinizer Report for the Extra-Ordinary General Meeting held on 27.11.2023 at 12.00 Noon, at the Registered Office of the company situated at Sulakarai, Virudhunagar, Tamil Nadu. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 28/11/2023) The Proceedings of the EGM Held on 27.11.2023 at the Registered office of the Company. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 29/12/2023)

